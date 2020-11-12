Tennessee hosting 3rd round of opportunity zone training

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials are hosting a third round of training sessions next week on opportunity zones.

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development says the sessions will take place virtually on Nov. 16 and 19 with the law firm Frost Brown Todd LLC as the state’s partner.

The opportunity zone benefit was created by the 2017 tax law signed by President Donald Trump.

It’s designed to encourage long-term investment in low-income communities. Tennessee currently has 176 opportunity zone tract designations located across 75 counties.

Those interested can register for the tutorials online.

The first webinar will share updates on recent IRS action to provide flexibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local initiatives, identifying qualifying projects and examples from across the state and country.

The second webinar will focus on basic structures of projects, how to set up an opportunity zone fund, technical assistance tools for small and rural communities and grant money availability.