NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A proposed Tennessee ballot initiative that would have asked voters if the attorney general should be confirmed by state lawmakers after the current process of selection by the state Supreme Court has failed in a legislative panel.

The House Civil Justice Subcommittee voted the measure down Tuesday on a voice vote without debate. The proposal had cleared its Senate hurdles, but still would have needed another two-thirds House vote for placement on the 2022 ballot.