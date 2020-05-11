Tennessee National Guard plans flyover for health workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee National Guard is planning a statewide flyover to salute medical professionals and first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, C-17 and KC-135 aircraft from the Tennessee Air National Guard will fly over dozens of hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout the state.

The flyover is part of normal flight crew training and maintaining pilot proficiency. The event coincides with the end of National Nurses Week.

More than 960 airmen and soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard have volunteered in response to the pandemic.