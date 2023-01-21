Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee sworn in for 2nd term

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee kicked off his second term on Saturday, promising to focus over the next four years on improving aging transportation systems, advocating for better conservation efforts and protecting the state's most vulnerable children.
Lee, a Republican, took the oath of office in front of the Tennessee Capitol on a bright sunny day — marking a stark difference to the governor's first inauguration when harsh weather forced the historically held outdoor ceremony into a smaller inside venue.