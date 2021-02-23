Tennessee: 2,400 doses went to waste in Shelby County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 2,400 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Tennessee's most populous county went to waste over the past month while local officials sat on tens of thousands of shots that they thought had already gone into arms, the state's top health official announced Tuesday.
The finding comes after the Department of Health launched an investigation over the weekend into an initial report that recent severe winter storms caused 1,000 doses to be tossed in Shelby County, which encompasses Memphis.