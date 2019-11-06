Ten cars in Darien neighborhoods were broken into over two nights — all of the cars unlocked

Motor vehicle break-ins continue in Darien with many incidents involving unlocked cars, according to Darien Police.

Stolen car

On Oct. 28, an Edgewood Road resident told police his 2012 Toyota Prius was stolen from his driveway overnight. The vehicle contained no valuables other than a garage door remote and an EZ Pass transponder. The key fob to the vehicle had been left in the driver’s side door pocket. On Nov. 3 at 9:12 p.m. the Bridgeport police informed the Darien Police Department that the Prius had been recovered in their city on Pennsylvania Avenue. The vehicle was towed and the owner notified.

Car break-in

On Oct. 28, a Walmsley Road complainant reported that at some time during the overnight hours, her purse and wallet had been taken from inside her vehicle, which had been parked in the driveway of the home. The complainant stated she was unsure if the vehicle had been locked, but there were no signs of forced entry into the vehicle.

Tool theft

On Oct. 29, a West Avenue resident told police several tools were stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at Ring’s End Lumber. At 7 a.m., the complainant went into Ring’s End, parked his vehicle in the lot, and entered the business. Approximately 10 minutes later, he returned to his vehicle and found that several tools that were in his back seat were no longer there. The tools included a power drill, an impact drill, a jigsaw, two tool batteries and a trim-nail gun. The value of the tools was estimated to be $700.

Motor vehicle burglary

The following motor vehicle burglaries were reported as occurring during the preceding overnight hours. In all instances the vehicle had been unlocked. In all instances the contents of the glove box and/or center console had been disturbed.

Oct. 30

Old Kings Hwy. residence, 2019 Subaru Impreza; missing an EZ Pass

Robinhood Lane residence, 2007 Lexus RX; missing nothing

Robinhood Lane residence, 2010 Honda Pilot; missing nothing

Robinhood Lane residence, 2018 Mercedes GLS; missing nothing

Robinhood Lane residence, 2005 Ford Focus; missing nothing

Robinhood Lane residence, 2014 Toyota Tacoma; missing change (unsure of amount)

Oct. 31

Highland Avenue residence, 2016 Landrover Rangerover; missing nothing

Highland Avenue residence, 1999 Chevy K2500; missing nothing

Raymond Street residence, 2017 Subaru Impreza; missing nothing

Raymond Street residence, 2015 Subaru Outback; missing nothing