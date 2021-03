DARIEN — Two local teens have been charged with breaking into and vandalizing Middlesex Middle School.

In January, Darien Police released images from the school’s surveillance camera asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects in the November incident. One day later, Darien Police said they had identified those in the video.

Following the investigation, Darien residents Aiden Hills, 18, and Charles Gedney, 19, turned themselves in last weekend, police said Wednesday. They were each charged with second-degree criminal trespass.

On Nov. 27, 2020, Darien Police said they responded to Middlesex Middle School for an activated burglar alarm on Nov. 27, 2020. When they arrived, police said officers observed two people on the second floor through a window.

The suspects walked down a hallway and out of sight, police said. Officers checked the area and building, but were unable to locate anyone. While checking the building, police said officers found a broken window in one of the classrooms on the ground floor. School staff assisted investigators in obtaining video of the two suspects.

Images of the suspects were later released in January and Darien police said Hills and Gedney were identified as the two individuals in the surveillance video.

In interviews with investigators, police said Hills and Gedney admitted being the individuals seen in the video who had entered the building in November.

They were released on a promise to appear and are due in court on April 20.