SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A judge has denied a 17-year-old’s request to be tried as a juvenile in the fatal shooting of man in downtown Sioux City in May.

Dwight Evans, 17, will be tried as an adult on charges of first-degree murder, going armed with intent and two drug counts, the Sioux City Journal reported. Evans pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier this year and faces trial Nov. 2.