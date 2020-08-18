Teen survives fall at hiking spot in Pennington County

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A teen is recovering from broken bones after falling about 100 feet down a steep hill at a popular hiking spot in Pennington County.

The male teen was flown to Monument Health in Rapid City Sunday night for treatment of his injuries, sheriff's officials said.

It took rescuers about an hour to reach the teen. Several agencies, including Pennington County Search and Rescue, worked to reach the teen, KOTA-TV reported.

Falling Rock is in the Black Hills National Forest west of Rapid City. Last year, a 6-year-old girl, Sadie Whitetwin of Pierre, died after accidentally falling from a cliff at Falling Rock.