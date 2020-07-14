Teen injured in shooting at Target in Renton, Washington

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting Monday evening that injured one teenager inside a Renton area Target.

KOMO-TV reports the Renton Police Department said officers were called to a Target at the Landing at about 8 p.m. for reports of the shooting, which happened after an argument.

A 15-year-old teenager was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said. Investigators believe the suspect fled the area.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random.