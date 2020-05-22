Teen driver surrenders in fatal hit-and-run in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Police say the driver in a fatal hit-and-run in Minot has surrendered to authorities.

The 16-year-old has been referred to juvenile court after turning himself in Thursday.

A pedestrian, 18-year-old Michael Fenner, was struck Wednesday about 10:30 p.m. in Minot.

KFGO reports he was taken to Trinity Hospital by Community Ambulance and died a short time later.

Police were looking for a dark-colored red or burgundy pickup truck before the driver surrendered.