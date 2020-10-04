Teen arrested in fatal shooting near popular haunted house

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A teenager has been arrested in the killing of a Detroit man fatally shot following a dispute outside a popular haunted house in southeastern Michigan.

Damon Parker Terrelle, 17, was booked into the Oakland County Jail about 5 a.m. Saturday, pending arraignment, the Oakland County sheriff’s office said.

Police have not released details on the circumstances of Terrell's arrest. He was wanted on warrants for murder and other charges stemming from the Sept. 27 killing of Douglas Reese, 29, in Pontiac.

Investigators said that Terrelle and Reese exchanged words about whether Reese had cut in line at Erebus, which features a four-story haunted attraction in a commercial area of Pontiac.

Both men went to their vehicles and shots were heard. Reese was struck in the side, neck and chest, the sheriff’s office said, and a witness reported that a blue sedan fled the scene at high speed.