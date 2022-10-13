Team picked to make 'A Wrinkle in Time' into stage musical

NEW YORK (AP) — “A Wrinkle in Time,” the classic sci-fi coming-of-age tale celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, has been adapted into a film, a TV movie, opera, several plays and a graphic novel. Now it's time for a stage musical, The Associated Press has learned.

For the first musical version of Madeleine L’Engle's acclaimed novel, her granddaughter and the director of her literary estate, Charlotte Jones Voiklis, has helped pick the creative team that includes music and lyrics by composer Heather Christian, a story by Lauren Yee and direction by Lee Sunday Evans. Diana DiMenna and Aaron Glick are also producers.