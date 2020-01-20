Talmadge Hill Church will kick off its 220th anniversary celebration year this Sunday

Talmadge Hill Church Talmadge Hill Church Photo: Talmadge Hill Church Photo: Talmadge Hill Church Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Talmadge Hill Church will kick off its 220th anniversary celebration year this Sunday 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Talmadge Hill Community Church, located at 870 Hollow Tree Ridge Road, Darien, will launch of its sesquicentennial year of celebration, gratitude and service this Sunday, Jan. 26.

Talmadge Hill has been a continuing community of faith since 1870 and will commemorate the year through a series of events and projects centered on the theme “Welcomed • Loved • Called.”

This 150th anniversary year will kick-off on Sunday, Jan. 26 at the church’s 10 a.m. service. There will be special music, a message focused on the theme, a preview of what the community can look forward to in the months ahead, and an extended time of hospitality and fellowship following the service.

The church welcomes people of all ages, backgrounds and faith traditions and places an emphasis on spiritual formation and service. According to the church, one of the cornerstone events for the year will be a series of conversations on topics relevant to the culture today such as Racism, the Environment, Mental Health and Forgiveness. In addition, the commitment to missions remains a top priority for Talmadge Hill, with numerous hands-on opportunities to serve and over 22% of the annual budget devoted to this work locally and around the world.

Talmadge Hill is led by two co-Ministers, The Rev. Carter Via and The Rev. Jennifer McCleery as well as Music Director Rob Silvan. For more information about 2020 events, please visit events.talmadgehill.org or the church’s website at talmadgehill.org