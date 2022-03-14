Talks to resume as Russian strikes widen in western Ukraine YURAS KARMANAU, Associated Press March 14, 2022 Updated: March 14, 2022 12:28 a.m.
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Besieged Ukrainians held out hope Monday that renewed diplomatic talks with Russia might open the way for more civilians to evacuate, a day after Moscow escalated its offensive by shelling areas perilously close to the Polish border. Ukraine's leader warned that the attacks could expand to neighboring countries.
Russian missiles pounded a military base in western Ukraine on Sunday, killing 35 people in an attack on a facility that served as a crucial hub for cooperation between Ukraine and the NATO countries supporting its defense. It raised the possibility that the alliance could be drawn into the fight. The attack was also heavy with symbolism in a conflict that has revived old Cold War rivalries and threatened to rewrite the current global security order.
YURAS KARMANAU