Taliban marks Afghan independence as challenges to rule rise AHMAD SEIR, RAHIM FAIEZ, KATHY GANNON AND JON GAMBRELL, Associated Press Aug. 19, 2021 Updated: Aug. 19, 2021 3:33 a.m.
1 of11 Taliban fighters patrol in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. The Taliban declared an "amnesty" across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed a day after deadly chaos gripped the main airport as desperate crowds tried to flee the country. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. The Taliban declared an "amnesty" across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed a day after deadly chaos gripped the main airport as desperate crowds tried to flee the country. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 In this handout photograph released by the Taliban, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, center left, senior Haqqani group leader Anas Haqqani, center right, Abdullah Abdullah, second right, head of Afghanistan's National Reconciliation Council and former government negotiator with the Taliban, and others in the Taliban delegation, meet in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. The meeting comes after the Taliban's lightning offensive saw the militants seize the capital, Kabul. (Taliban via AP) Taliban/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 In this photo provided by the Spanish Defence Ministry and taken in Kabul, Afghanistan, people board a Spanish airforce A400 plane as part of an evacuation plan at Kabul airport in Afghanistan, Wednesday Aug. 18, 2021. (Spanish Defence Ministry via AP) AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Afghan migrants sit in the countryside in Tatvan, in Bitlis Province, eastern Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Turkey is concerned about increased migration across the Turkish-Iranian border as Afghans flee the Taliban advance in their country. Emrah Gurel/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Taliban fighters patrol in Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. The Taliban declared an "amnesty" across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed a day after deadly chaos gripped the main airport as desperate crowds tried to flee the country. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 People sit in a German Bundeswehr airplane at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, as the federal armed forces evacuates German citizens and local Afghans who worked for Germany. (Bundeswehr via AP) Marc Tessensohn/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban celebrated Afghanistan's Independence Day on Thursday by declaring it had beaten the United States, but challenges to their rule ranging from running the country's frozen government to potentially facing armed opposition began to emerge.
From ATMs being out of cash to worries about food across this nation of 38 million people reliant on imports, the Taliban face all the challenges of the civilian government they dethroned without the level of international aid it enjoyed. Meanwhile, opposition figures fleeing to Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley now talk of launching an armed resistance under the banner of the Northern Alliance, which allied with the U.S. during the 2001 invasion.
Written By
AHMAD SEIR, RAHIM FAIEZ, KATHY GANNON AND JON GAMBRELL