Take the plunge! Depot dip to benefit youth center, household goods drive

Dip Dip Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Take the plunge! Depot dip to benefit youth center, household goods drive 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Depot Youth Center, Darien Parks and Recreation Department and The Darien Youth Commission present the first annual community “Depot dip” at Weed Beach.

The Depot is holding its first annual Depot dip on Sunday, March 22 from 11 to 12 p.m. for all ages.

Attendees are welcome to wear favorite swimsuit, pajamas, wet suit or a costume — the entire family is welcome and don’t forget a towel.

The cost is $5 to participate and/or watch, $10 for half a pizza.

Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-depot-dip-tickets-89998190009RE

Proceeds will go to The Depot and Human Services Household Closet