By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Texas by county in the

race for President.

TP PR Biden Trump Hawkins Jorgensn
Anderson 23 23 3,934 15,062 22 132
Andrews 5 5 849 4,937 10 60
Angelina 43 43 9,136 25,070 75 273
Aransas 6 6 2,896 9,210 31 103
Archer 12 12 446 4,300 4 45
Armstrong 8 8 75 1,035 0 2
Atascosa 25 25 5,865 12,020 58 142
Austin 18 18 2,931 11,282 33 122
Bailey 5 5 407 1,430 2 14
Bandera 11 11 2,503 10,050 30 120
Bastrop 23 23 15,452 20,486 128 530
Baylor 5 5 179 1,478 1 22
Bee 18 18 3,280 5,999 27 93
Bell 49 49 56,032 67,113 430 1,940
Bexar 767 767 440,823 303,871 2,752 8,575
Blanco 7 7 1,905 5,429 15 70
Borden 8 8 16 395 0 1
Bosque 12 12 1,552 7,446 13 83
Bowie 43 43 10,692 27,053 90 297
Brazoria 67 67 61,780 89,939 417 1,856
Brazos 99 99 35,242 47,456 252 1,803
Brewster 9 9 2,251 2,451 14 89
Briscoe 6 6 77 639 1 7
Brooks 6 6 1,470 998 6 10
Brown 19 19 2,103 13,681 24 132
Burleson 14 14 1,786 6,740 15 63
Burnet 21 21 5,615 18,721 34 266
Caldwell 32 32 6,536 7,975 46 185
Calhoun 26 26 2,146 5,640 6 61
Callahan 8 8 734 6,006 15 71
Cameron 104 104 63,732 48,834 334 725
Camp 5 5 1,392 3,626 7 31
Carson 9 9 289 2,747 3 36
Cass 19 19 2,777 10,979 17 79
Castro 9 9 466 1,601 6 9
Chambers 15 15 3,997 17,343 49 250
Cherokee 25 25 4,196 15,065 36 160
Childress 5 5 305 1,928 8 18
Clay 17 17 614 5,064 12 46
Cochran 4 4 176 806 3 11
Coke 5 5 215 1,565 5 9
Coleman 5 5 450 3,638 9 23
Collin 240 240 227,868 250,194 1,223 6,038
Collnswrth 8 8 155 1,048 1 12
Colorado 5 5 2,403 7,440 19 49
Comal 30 30 24,369 62,260 190 1,094
Comanche 15 15 852 5,177 5 49
Concho 9 9 197 1,058 3 10
Cooke 30 30 3,205 15,579 26 156
Coryell 16 16 7,542 15,397 77 406
Cottle 5 5 113 543 3 6
Crane 4 4 241 1,247 4 10
Crockett 5 5 344 1,219 1 9
Crosby 5 5 527 1,396 8 22
Culberson 6 6 438 415 2 9
Dallam 10 10 196 1,386 5 18
Dallas 1,170 1,170 598,265 306,972 3,664 9,626
Dawson 10 10 808 2,951 5 25
DeafSmith 5 5 1,263 3,293 17 35
Delta 8 8 403 2,157 3 24
Denton 186 186 188,023 221,829 1,089 5,395
DeWitt 10 10 1,494 6,567 11 46
Dickens 7 7 130 850 2 3
Dimmit 8 8 2,264 1,384 8 10
Donley 7 7 198 1,438 1 11
Duval 10 10 2,573 2,442 13 22
Eastland 10 10 982 7,216 12 60
Ector 41 41 11,310 32,586 89 428
Edwards 5 5 166 893 0 5
Ellis 50 50 27,513 56,651 220 951
ElPaso 209 209 168,801 81,235 1,401 2,592
Erath 22 22 2,914 13,669 35 217
Falls 13 13 1,899 4,177 13 44
Fannin 17 17 2,638 12,150 23 155
Fayette 27 27 2,650 10,163 26 83
Fisher 5 5 352 1,448 5 21
Floyd 7 7 437 1,581 2 15
Foard 5 5 99 445 1 6
FortBend 160 160 195,191 157,595 1,089 3,019
Franklin 9 9 803 4,153 8 36
Freestone 16 16 1,629 6,966 18 65
Frio 10 10 2,421 2,812 8 23
Gaines 9 9 572 5,323 10 54
Galveston 93 93 58,247 93,306 391 1,899
Garza 7 7 231 1,411 4 5
Gillespie 14 14 3,163 12,495 16 139
Glasscock 5 5 39 611 0 3
Goliad 10 10 872 3,081 2 23
Gonzales 16 16 1,894 5,568 14 57
Gray 8 8 820 6,812 16 97
Grayson 37 37 14,223 43,776 136 625
Gregg 22 22 14,657 32,352 113 550
Grimes 15 15 2,831 9,419 29 118
Guadalupe 72 72 28,706 47,423 211 1,016
Hale 31 31 2,271 7,162 31 96
Hall 5 5 167 992 1 4
Hamilton 12 12 641 3,613 40 52
Hansford 8 8 166 1,848 3 27
Hardeman 4 4 241 1,330 0 9
Hardin 20 20 3,449 23,806 27 273
Harris 1,013 1,013 911,974 699,822 5,097 16,761
Harrison 27 27 7,812 21,318 42 290
Hartley 7 7 195 1,866 1 14
Haskell 5 5 353 1,837 6 15
Hays 69 69 59,213 47,427 415 1,729
Hemphill 9 9 206 1,486 3 25
Henderson 28 28 7,048 28,816 74 259
Hidalgo 256 256 127,507 89,991 862 1,247
Hill 22 22 2,829 11,869 26 119
Hockley 15 15 1,481 6,534 16 60
Hood 16 16 5,641 26,487 71 318
Hopkins 22 22 3,043 12,713 31 143
Houston 22 22 2,312 7,050 7 56
Howard 27 27 2,017 7,899 28 88
Hudspeth 5 5 371 771 5 10
Hunt 34 34 8,879 29,135 71 432
Hutchinson 9 9 957 7,659 10 113
Irion 5 5 120 759 2 8
Jack 7 7 331 3,415 9 24
Jackson 10 10 1,018 5,116 23 51
Jasper 21 21 2,906 12,453 6 101
JeffDavis 6 6 501 783 3 17
Jefferson 140 140 46,022 47,535 197 891
JimHogg 6 6 1,197 831 2 4
JimWells 22 22 6,025 7,389 28 65
Johnson 36 36 16,418 54,523 141 767
Jones 12 12 989 5,621 19 62
Karnes 15 15 1,220 3,959 17 30
Kaufman 31 31 18,290 37,474 145 526
Kendall 11 11 6,008 20,064 46 288
Kenedy 6 6 65 127 1 1
Kent 7 7 47 411 3 1
Kerr 21 21 6,510 20,858 51 283
Kimble 8 8 284 1,987 4 17
King 5 5 8 151 0 0
Kinney 4 4 446 1,144 2 11
Kleberg 18 18 5,359 5,557 28 97
Knox 7 7 265 1,180 4 7
Lamar 27 27 4,420 16,698 27 169
Lamb 12 12 835 3,513 7 38
Lampasas 10 10 2,134 8,070 24 145
LaSalle 5 5 1,052 1,335 7 12
LaVaca 20 20 1,333 8,802 8 46
Lee 16 16 1,745 6,248 16 65
Leon 18 18 1,072 7,522 14 56
Liberty 30 30 5,779 23,288 29 218
Limestone 21 21 2,213 6,786 27 66
Lipscomb 7 7 131 1,203 0 17
LiveOak 15 15 819 4,198 6 30
Llano 10 10 3,167 9,996 16 99
Loving 5 5 4 60 0 2
Lubbock 98 98 39,757 78,560 273 1,604
Lynn 15 15 428 1,853 2 10
Madison 5 5 1,084 4,165 10 30
Marion 10 10 1,331 3,459 8 46
Martin 6 6 288 1,857 2 13
Mason 5 5 566 2,108 2 19
Matagorda 19 19 3,726 9,836 33 115
Maverick 14 14 8,324 6,881 60 73
McCulloch 4 4 490 2,898 6 36
McLennan 92 92 36,550 59,432 243 1,291
McMullen 5 5 53 460 1 2
Medina 8 8 6,731 15,599 44 183
Menard 7 7 196 819 2 6
Midland 45 45 12,258 45,463 125 774
Milam 12 12 2,475 7,950 24 72
Mills 8 8 271 2,214 2 15
Mitchell 7 7 397 2,169 1 11
Montague 16 16 1,097 8,613 24 78
Montgomery 101 101 74,255 193,224 522 3,161
Moore 8 8 1,059 4,356 21 66
Morris 9 9 1,664 3,841 7 36
Motley 7 7 46 604 0 2
Nacgdch 26 26 8,989 17,359 83 302
Navarro 30 30 5,097 13,787 52 167
Newton 23 23 1,175 4,882 5 34
Nolan 10 10 1,161 4,127 10 53
Nueces 128 128 60,749 64,467 368 1,394
Ochiltree 5 5 302 2,811 3 37
Oldham 8 8 81 917 1 10
Orange 35 35 6,354 29,170 51 375
PaloPinto 28 28 2,177 10,170 27 100
Panola 20 20 2,057 9,322 11 57
Parker 44 44 12,789 61,584 155 878
Parmer 10 10 488 2,133 4 23
Pecos 10 10 1,378 3,213 21 50
Polk 22 22 5,353 18,496 50 170
Potter 25 25 9,867 22,732 124 454
Presidio 8 8 1,463 721 12 21
Rains 9 9 841 5,147 13 43
Randall 23 23 12,750 50,597 127 908
Reagan 5 5 172 942 3 7
Real 6 6 320 1,643 5 14
RedRiver 20 20 1,244 4,513 7 36
Reeves 12 12 1,394 2,249 8 30
Refugio 11 11 1,108 2,210 21 26
Roberts 5 5 17 529 0 4
Robertson 16 16 2,359 5,631 13 66
Rockwall 18 18 18,149 38,842 132 642
Runnels 11 11 531 3,682 11 38
Rusk 23 23 4,624 16,511 50 154
Sabine 9 9 662 4,767 7 25
SanAugust 12 12 979 3,005 2 12
SanJacint 12 12 2,332 10,154 39 101
SanPatric 26 26 8,971 16,495 93 289
SanSaba 4 4 287 2,308 0 7
Schleicher 5 5 211 939 2 6
Scurry 12 12 818 4,978 15 53
Shackelfrd 8 8 130 1,484 4 10
Shelby 15 15 2,058 7,962 4 36
Sherman 5 5 91 885 5 9
Smith 74 74 29,343 68,546 253 1,121
Somervell 4 4 768 4,099 10 56
Starr 10 10 9,099 8,224 63 91
Stephens 9 9 396 3,385 2 16
Sterling 4 4 51 584 3 1
Stonewall 4 4 116 615 1 4
Sutton 5 5 322 1,222 4 9
Swisher 9 9 478 1,842 10 22
Tarrant 730 730 409,067 407,702 2,600 10,332
Taylor 35 35 14,489 39,439 148 825
Terrell 5 5 119 334 2 3
Terry 8 8 757 2,809 9 33
Throckmrtn 6 6 82 806 1 5
Titus 19 19 2,852 7,563 19 94
Tm Grn 35 35 12,106 32,129 96 539
Travis 248 248 432,062 159,907 2,078 8,842
Trinity 20 20 1,323 5,579 11 25
Tyler 18 18 1,390 8,095 11 51
Upshur 22 22 2,869 15,775 22 179
Upton 5 5 169 1,176 7 13
Uvalde 14 14 4,066 6,160 29 66
ValVerde 17 17 6,401 7,839 45 132
VanZandt 19 19 3,419 22,126 33 175
Victoria 35 35 10,371 23,347 103 338
Walker 17 17 7,875 15,368 63 286
Waller 21 21 8,130 14,206 82 199
Ward 9 9 761 3,238 6 29
Washington 22 22 4,254 12,949 20 178
Webb 70 70 41,820 25,898 233 446
Wharton 13 13 4,671 11,892 36 105
Wheeler 11 11 168 2,158 3 7
Wichita 62 62 13,024 31,930 125 664
Wilbarger 5 5 954 3,520 11 33
Willacy 17 17 3,097 2,437 16 25
Williamson 58 58 142,457 138,649 782 4,961
Wilson 17 17 6,350 18,457 39 150
Winkler 6 6 358 1,753 1 14
Wise 26 26 4,953 26,986 47 308
Wood 14 14 3,487 18,962 40 175
Yoakum 7 7 419 2,172 6 31
Young 10 10 1,036 7,112 18 76
Zapata 8 8 1,820 2,032 4 11
Zavala 6 6 2,864 1,490 12 13
Totals 9,554 9,554 5,217,946 5,865,391 33,145 125,276

AP Elections 11-09-2020 16:18