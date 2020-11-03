https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/TX-House-8-Cnty-15697816.php
TX-House-8-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Texas by county in the
race for U.S. House District 8.
|TP
|PR
|Hernandz
|Brady
|Duncan
|Grimes
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harris
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leon
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madison
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montgomery
|101
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SanJacint
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trinity
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walker
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|220
|0
|0
|0
|0
AP Elections 11-03-2020 12:28
