TX-GOP-House-13-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Texas by county in the

Republican runoff primary for U.S. House District 13.

TP PR Jackson Winegrnr Archer 12 8 619 386 Armstrong 9 9 300 168 Baylor 5 5 239 242 Briscoe 2 2 116 133 Carson 9 9 400 587 Childress 5 5 442 201 Clay 17 17 898 767 Collnswrth 2 2 176 184 Cooke 30 30 1,649 1,353 Cottle 5 5 158 74 Dallam 7 7 191 236 DeafSmith 5 3 480 654 Dickens 7 7 74 126 Donley 7 7 329 272 Floyd 4 2 73 103 Foard 5 5 42 59 Gray 8 8 1,227 814 Hall 8 8 159 143 Hansford 3 3 188 784 Hardeman 5 5 233 116 Hartley 7 7 259 465 Hemphill 9 9 298 272 Hutchinson 9 9 1,972 1,590 Jack 7 7 351 359 King 5 5 31 25 Knox 7 7 128 113 Lipscomb 8 8 289 299 Montague 16 16 1,219 643 Moore 8 8 742 777 Motley 6 6 80 94 Ochiltree 5 5 576 526 Oldham 5 5 139 267 Potter 24 10 4,341 2,796 Randall 23 23 9,441 7,676 Roberts 5 5 273 139 Sherman 5 5 138 244 Swisher 9 7 219 390 Wheeler 11 11 805 602 Wichita 61 61 5,074 2,885 Wilbarger 5 5 640 703 Wise 19 12 1,604 994 Totals 409 378 36,612 29,261

AP Elections 07-14-2020 22:43