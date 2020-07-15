https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/TX-Dem-Senate-Cnty-15408660.php
TX-Dem-Senate-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Texas by county in the
Democratic runoff primary for U.S. Senate.
|TP
|PR
|Hegar
|West
|Anderson
|5
|5
|176
|371
|Andrews
|5
|5
|14
|15
|Angelina
|43
|4
|364
|506
|Aransas
|7
|3
|293
|95
|Archer
|12
|5
|42
|19
|Armstrong
|9
|9
|5
|3
|Atascosa
|24
|9
|376
|190
|Austin
|17
|16
|123
|92
|Bailey
|5
|5
|21
|4
|Bandera
|11
|11
|314
|91
|Bastrop
|23
|5
|2,713
|955
|Baylor
|5
|5
|18
|8
|Bee
|18
|9
|180
|83
|Bell
|49
|29
|5,794
|2,969
|Bexar
|743
|390
|35,335
|18,626
|Blanco
|5
|5
|501
|117
|Borden
|7
|7
|0
|2
|Bosque
|9
|9
|180
|111
|Bowie
|43
|1
|332
|656
|Brazoria
|68
|35
|3,498
|4,257
|Brazos
|97
|56
|1,993
|1,572
|Brewster
|9
|1
|273
|145
|Briscoe
|2
|2
|11
|8
|Brooks
|6
|6
|435
|284
|Brown
|19
|19
|142
|89
|Burleson
|14
|14
|195
|214
|Burnet
|21
|21
|864
|150
|Caldwell
|32
|21
|885
|320
|Calhoun
|26
|26
|246
|62
|Callahan
|8
|2
|33
|14
|Cameron
|104
|16
|10,720
|5,442
|Camp
|5
|5
|76
|180
|Carson
|9
|9
|45
|11
|Cass
|13
|13
|208
|218
|Castro
|9
|9
|23
|22
|Chambers
|15
|15
|223
|170
|Cherokee
|26
|1
|219
|258
|Childress
|5
|5
|19
|6
|Clay
|17
|0
|83
|24
|Cochran
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Coke
|5
|5
|17
|1
|Coleman
|6
|6
|47
|15
|Collin
|239
|124
|13,331
|12,400
|Collnswrth
|2
|2
|16
|9
|Colorado
|12
|12
|157
|118
|Comal
|30
|16
|2,326
|925
|Comanche
|3
|1
|75
|31
|Concho
|4
|4
|22
|16
|Cooke
|30
|30
|143
|109
|Coryell
|16
|9
|710
|350
|Cottle
|5
|5
|8
|8
|Crane
|5
|5
|12
|10
|Crockett
|5
|5
|47
|42
|Crosby
|5
|5
|40
|35
|Culberson
|6
|6
|33
|28
|Dallam
|7
|7
|13
|4
|Dallas
|799
|314
|23,539
|58,368
|Dawson
|5
|5
|26
|25
|DeafSmith
|5
|2
|72
|56
|Delta
|8
|1
|32
|20
|Denton
|186
|95
|8,949
|8,373
|DeWitt
|10
|5
|177
|62
|Dickens
|7
|7
|19
|9
|Dimmit
|8
|8
|522
|357
|Donley
|7
|7
|18
|11
|Duval
|10
|10
|430
|303
|Eastland
|7
|2
|63
|38
|Ector
|41
|14
|356
|297
|Edwards
|5
|1
|4
|2
|Ellis
|50
|19
|938
|1,905
|ElPaso
|209
|107
|13,430
|7,660
|Erath
|22
|14
|264
|88
|Falls
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Fannin
|17
|0
|0
|0
|Fayette
|13
|13
|474
|157
|Fisher
|2
|2
|44
|19
|Floyd
|7
|1
|10
|10
|Foard
|5
|5
|13
|1
|FortBend
|161
|79
|13,158
|14,622
|Franklin
|2
|2
|62
|36
|Freestone
|15
|15
|50
|115
|Frio
|10
|9
|702
|531
|Gaines
|9
|3
|29
|13
|Galveston
|93
|48
|3,567
|3,434
|Garza
|2
|2
|25
|4
|Gillespie
|13
|1
|487
|82
|Glasscock
|5
|5
|3
|5
|Goliad
|10
|10
|56
|68
|Gonzales
|16
|1
|118
|52
|Gray
|8
|8
|76
|22
|Grayson
|37
|14
|708
|596
|Gregg
|22
|9
|540
|1,033
|Grimes
|15
|0
|0
|0
|Guadalupe
|73
|33
|1,847
|865
|Hale
|31
|31
|101
|90
|Hall
|8
|8
|19
|15
|Hamilton
|5
|5
|59
|33
|Hansford
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Hardeman
|5
|5
|29
|18
|Hardin
|12
|1
|113
|121
|Harris
|1,013
|450
|56,231
|58,644
|Harrison
|6
|6
|371
|768
|Hartley
|7
|7
|15
|7
|Haskell
|11
|11
|31
|35
|Hays
|69
|34
|5,604
|1,810
|Hemphill
|9
|1
|17
|1
|Henderson
|28
|13
|526
|431
|Hidalgo
|256
|89
|6,016
|5,985
|Hill
|23
|1
|183
|111
|Hockley
|1
|1
|34
|33
|Hood
|16
|9
|508
|237
|Hopkins
|22
|11
|190
|262
|Houston
|22
|0
|123
|190
|Howard
|27
|12
|101
|95
|Hudspeth
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Hunt
|34
|34
|383
|317
|Hutchinson
|9
|1
|67
|38
|Irion
|5
|5
|14
|2
|Jack
|7
|4
|49
|15
|Jackson
|10
|10
|82
|44
|Jasper
|5
|5
|138
|203
|JeffDavis
|6
|6
|85
|30
|Jefferson
|112
|83
|2,331
|6,932
|JimHogg
|6
|0
|117
|66
|JimWells
|22
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|37
|1
|717
|577
|Jones
|12
|7
|79
|56
|Karnes
|16
|16
|134
|70
|Kaufman
|31
|14
|640
|1,180
|Kendall
|11
|6
|617
|186
|Kenedy
|5
|5
|13
|17
|Kent
|7
|7
|6
|2
|Kerr
|21
|1
|755
|193
|Kimble
|8
|8
|25
|11
|King
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Kinney
|4
|4
|41
|24
|Kleberg
|19
|19
|629
|326
|Knox
|7
|7
|14
|11
|Lamar
|2
|2
|283
|384
|Lamb
|13
|0
|24
|28
|Lampasas
|10
|5
|253
|82
|LaSalle
|7
|5
|230
|242
|LaVaca
|5
|1
|116
|57
|Lee
|16
|7
|178
|126
|Leon
|18
|9
|79
|91
|Liberty
|30
|5
|229
|172
|Limestone
|21
|1
|126
|157
|Lipscomb
|8
|8
|21
|8
|LiveOak
|7
|1
|40
|10
|Llano
|9
|0
|519
|96
|Loving
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Lubbock
|98
|45
|1,889
|1,374
|Lynn
|11
|11
|4
|2
|Madison
|5
|2
|58
|65
|Marion
|10
|5
|104
|152
|Martin
|7
|7
|8
|1
|Mason
|5
|5
|66
|14
|Matagorda
|19
|0
|194
|133
|Maverick
|14
|14
|1,249
|929
|McCulloch
|4
|4
|43
|18
|McLennan
|92
|49
|3,014
|2,183
|McMullen
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Medina
|8
|5
|540
|206
|Menard
|7
|7
|13
|8
|Midland
|45
|18
|608
|522
|Milam
|12
|6
|307
|134
|Mills
|7
|7
|28
|8
|Mitchell
|5
|5
|17
|13
|Montague
|16
|7
|92
|30
|Montgomery
|51
|24
|4,039
|2,527
|Moore
|8
|1
|30
|14
|Morris
|5
|5
|51
|103
|Motley
|6
|6
|4
|2
|Nacgdch
|26
|1
|408
|456
|Navarro
|31
|11
|151
|220
|Newton
|23
|23
|53
|73
|Nolan
|10
|10
|63
|38
|Nueces
|127
|66
|4,190
|2,342
|Ochiltree
|5
|5
|14
|12
|Oldham
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Orange
|35
|35
|458
|431
|PaloPinto
|28
|20
|252
|154
|Panola
|19
|19
|133
|232
|Parker
|44
|19
|760
|386
|Parmer
|10
|1
|5
|2
|Pecos
|10
|10
|130
|99
|Polk
|22
|22
|535
|205
|Potter
|24
|12
|767
|544
|Presidio
|8
|8
|98
|66
|Rains
|8
|0
|54
|47
|Randall
|23
|10
|1,137
|380
|Reagan
|5
|5
|2
|0
|Real
|3
|3
|29
|16
|RedRiver
|20
|20
|69
|157
|Reeves
|5
|1
|51
|44
|Refugio
|11
|11
|62
|50
|Roberts
|5
|5
|2
|0
|Robertson
|16
|16
|139
|235
|Rockwall
|18
|18
|1,212
|1,130
|Runnels
|11
|11
|29
|13
|Rusk
|23
|11
|288
|409
|Sabine
|5
|5
|70
|39
|SanAugust
|5
|5
|64
|107
|SanJacint
|12
|4
|114
|98
|SanPatric
|26
|15
|941
|374
|SanSaba
|1
|1
|19
|6
|Schleicher
|5
|5
|32
|9
|Scurry
|12
|4
|39
|32
|Shackelfrd
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Shelby
|7
|7
|58
|70
|Sherman
|5
|5
|9
|2
|Smith
|74
|34
|1,403
|2,161
|Somervell
|4
|4
|80
|48
|Starr
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Stephens
|9
|9
|22
|22
|Sterling
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stonewall
|4
|4
|12
|7
|Sutton
|5
|5
|13
|11
|Swisher
|9
|5
|46
|50
|Tarrant
|730
|348
|21,478
|30,701
|Taylor
|35
|17
|752
|406
|Terrell
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Terry
|8
|8
|26
|18
|Throckmrtn
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Titus
|19
|0
|0
|0
|Tm Grn
|35
|13
|608
|346
|Travis
|248
|125
|48,945
|37,988
|Trinity
|21
|21
|97
|76
|Tyler
|18
|0
|0
|0
|Upshur
|22
|12
|215
|301
|Upton
|5
|5
|28
|11
|Uvalde
|14
|1
|348
|237
|ValVerde
|17
|17
|461
|323
|VanZandt
|19
|4
|359
|257
|Victoria
|35
|14
|758
|387
|Walker
|17
|17
|338
|370
|Waller
|20
|0
|325
|399
|Ward
|9
|9
|55
|37
|Washington
|5
|5
|576
|357
|Webb
|70
|1
|5,981
|3,297
|Wharton
|13
|7
|365
|326
|Wheeler
|11
|11
|18
|7
|Wichita
|61
|51
|1,043
|720
|Wilbarger
|5
|5
|90
|73
|Willacy
|17
|0
|0
|0
|Williamson
|14
|7
|15,976
|4,543
|Wilson
|17
|16
|860
|307
|Winkler
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Wise
|26
|12
|284
|156
|Wood
|15
|14
|338
|259
|Yoakum
|7
|7
|12
|1
|Young
|9
|5
|93
|59
|Zapata
|8
|1
|1,618
|936
|Zavala
|7
|7
|254
|141
|Totals
|8,779
|4,406
|362,774
|334,607
AP Elections 07-14-2020 20:48
