Switzerland says talks on accords with EU have collapsed

GENEVA (AP) — The Swiss government said Wednesday that years-long negotiations with the European Union on a comprehensive package of bilateral accords have collapsed, after the two sides failed to reach agreement on key issues including the cross-border movement of jobseekers.
Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said the Alpine nation's government informed EU chief Ursula von der Leyen about its decision to withdraw from the talks — a breakdown that could resonate with Britain as it seeks to flesh out its own ties with the bloc following the wrenching, divisive Brexit process.