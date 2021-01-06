Swiss extend virus-related closures through end of February

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss authorities announced plans on Wednesday to shut all restaurants, bars, sports facilities and cultural institutions through February in response to persistently high coronavirus transmission rates, ending exemptions that have allowed some regions where infections are lower to keep them open.

The government said some of the sites that were expected to reopen on Jan. 22 are to remain closed for five more weeks, and all others now open will be shut too. The national order, to take effect on Saturday, does not affect ski stations that have stayed open even as those in some neighboring countries have shut.