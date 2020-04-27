Swimm Pools, Michael Joseph’s raise nearly $20K to feed those in need

Swimm Pools is partnering with Michael Joseph's to feed those in need working with Person-to-Person

Swimm Pools Inc is partnering up with Michael Josephs Catering to deliver fresh meals to families in need through Person to Person. And they seek the community’s help.

To date, the partnership has raised over $19,000 and fed 476 families, or 1,904 individuals.

“Many people in the community have lost jobs are struggling and in need of assistance right now. Person to Person resources are stretched very thin and they need our help,” Swimm Pools said in a press release.

Swimm Pools is donating the first 100 meals and are hoping to set a challenge of delivering 1000 meals. Forty dollars will feed a family of four.

Michael Josephs will be donating desserts for every meal.

“Any donation small or large will help. Separately, Person to Person is in desperate need for certain items in their food bank,” the announcement said.

If you have or would like to donate specific items, Person-to-Person is seeking jelly, cereal, oatmeal, mac & cheese and canned tuna/chicken.

Those interested in helping can fill out the form below.

More information:

Swimm Pools, 203-656-4336, www.swimmpools.com

Michael Joseph’s, 203-656-9616, www.michael-josephs.com

Person-to-Person, www.p2phelps.org