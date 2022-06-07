Swedish government survives key vote amid troubled NATO bid

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden's justice minister narrowly survived a no confidence vote in parliament Tuesday over surging crime, in a ballot that had threatened to topple Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson’s minority government as the country is jockeying to join NATO amid strong opposition from Turkey.
But the key move that saved the government came from independent, Kurdish Iranian-born lawmaker Amineh Kakabaveh, who's a red rag for Turkey: a vocal critic of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and a former member of an armed Kurdish militant group who speaks up for the Kurdish cause.