Suu Kyi detention extended as protests continue in Myanmar Feb. 15, 2021 Updated: Feb. 15, 2021 12:21 a.m.
1 of9 Anti-coup protesters stand in front of an armored personnel carrier deployed outside the Central Bank building in Yangon, Myanmar Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Sightings of armored personnel carriers in Myanmar's biggest city and an internet shutdown raised political tensions late Sunday, after vast numbers of people around the country flouted orders against demonstrations to protest the military's seizure of power. AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Anti-coup protesters hold placards behind armored personnel carriers deployed outside the Central Bank building in Yangon, Myanmar Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Sightings of armored personnel carriers in Myanmar's biggest city and an internet shutdown raised political tensions late Sunday, after vast numbers of people around the country flouted orders against demonstrations to protest the military's seizure of power. AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 An armored personnel carrier is deployed outside the Central Bank building in Yangon, Myanmar Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Sightings of armored personnel carriers in Myanmar's biggest city and an internet shutdown raised political tensions late Sunday, after vast numbers of people around the country flouted orders against demonstrations to protest the military's seizure of power. AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 A convoy of military trucks with soldiers drive past armored personnel carriers deployed outside the Central Bank building in Yangon, Myanmar Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Sightings of armored personnel carriers in Myanmar's biggest city and an internet shutdown raised political tensions late Sunday, after vast numbers of people around the country flouted orders against demonstrations to protest the military's seizure of power. AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Engineers hold posters with an image of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they hold an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Myanmar's military leaders extended their detention of Suu Kyi, whose remand was set to expire on Monday, as protests continued to roil the Southeast Asian country following a military coup earlier this month. Aung-Shine/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Engineers hold posters with an image of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they hold an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Myanmar's military leaders extended their detention of Suu Kyi, whose remand was set to expire on Monday, as protests continued to roil the Southeast Asian country following a military coup earlier this month. Aung-Shine/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar's military leaders have extended their detention of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose remand was set to expire Monday and whose freedom is a key demand of the crowds of people continuing to protest this month's military coup.
Suu Kyi will now be remanded until Feb. 17, according to Khin Maung Zaw, a lawyer asked by Suu Kyi's party to represent her. He told reporters of the extension outside a court in the capital, Naypyitaw.