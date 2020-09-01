Suspects shoot at deputies during Dane County pursuit

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities are looking for two suspects accused of shooting at Dane County sheriff's deputies during a pursuit.

A deputy made a traffic stop in the Town of Pleasant Springs about 11:30 p.m. Monday, but the car drove off and a chase began, according to sheriff's officials. The suspects fired multiple rounds at pursuing deputies, authorities said.

The suspects drove into Cottage Grove where police used stop sticks to disable the vehicle. The man and woman in the car fled into some nearby woods.

Multiple law enforcement agencies searched the area, using all-terrain vehicles and specially-trained dogs. The two suspects are still at large.