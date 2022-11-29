Suspect in Indiana killings seeks new location for trial

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A suspect in the 2017 deaths of two Indiana teenagers is seeking a new location for his murder trial next year, arguing it will be difficult to form an impartial jury in the current location because of intense public scrutiny and media attention.
Lawyers for Richard Matthew Allen, 50 — a Delphi, Indiana, man who was arrested last month and charged with two counts of murder in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13 — asked a judge Monday to move the trial to at least 150 miles from Carroll County, where Delphi is located.