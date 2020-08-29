Suspect arrested in $1M theft from Las Vegas poker champion

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Nevada have arrested an Arizona woman on suspicion of stealing about $1 million in cash, gambling chips and jewelry from an international poker champion and his father.

Svitlana Silva, 46, was charged with residential burglary and possession of stolen property valued at $100,000 or more, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Las Vegas police reported that poker champion Antonio Esfandiari and his father Bejan Esfandiari called authorities July 14 to report that several valuables were missing from their safe at their Panorama Towers condominium near the Strip, including $150,000 in cash and up to $500,000 in poker chips.

Silva lived with Bejan Esfandiari on and off for several months, and had been left alone in the condo multiple times, according to the police report. She also had regularly used his iPhone and iPad which had similar passwords to the key code on the safe, Bejan Esfandiari said.

Silva allegedly told police that she did live in the condo but had moved out in March, authorities said. She also said she returned the key to the father but occasionally went to visit.

Police said Silva used the cash and chips to gamble in high-stakes poker games and was tracked to a parking garage in Aria were she was arrested.

Silva allegedly told police she saw a random man in the Esfandiari condo with some of their property, police said.

Silva was bailed out of jail and is scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court in October.

Antonio Esfandiari could not immediately be reached for comment. He has been on the poker scene for about 20 years, earning more than $27 million in career tournament earnings and winning three World Series of Poker bracelets.