Surviving bills in Mississippi: Alcohol, pecans, voting

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Bills to allow home delivery of alcohol, to set stronger penalties for stealing pecans and to set new rules for removing people from voter registration lists are still alive at the Mississippi Capitol. Among the bills that died under the latest deadline is a proposal to let police in small towns run radar to catch speeders.
Thursday was the deadline for the Mississippi House and Senate to consider general bills and constitutional amendments filed in their own chamber. House bills that survived the deadline will move to the Senate for more work, and Senate bills will move to the House. There are later deadlines for budget and revenue bills.