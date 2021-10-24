Survey finds Darien teens are feeling sad, anxious; experts say don't underestimate COVID's impact

3
DARIEN — Nearly half of Darien’s youth report experiencing high levels of sadness, anxiety and loneliness — and they may be using more substances as a result, according to a new survey examining mental health and substance use of the town’s teenagers.
The results, which experts warned should concern parents and community leaders, came from a survey administered in February by the Thriving Youth Task Force, a coalition of youth leaders that aims to reduce substance use by teenagers. The task force, which was formed in 2008, collects and presents results from the survey every three years.