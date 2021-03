DARIEN — Though the calendar may indicate it’s only March, members of the Darien High School class of 2021 received a surprise this week that reminded them graduation isn’t too far away.

Continuing a new tradition that began two years ago and has evolved due to the pandemic, Darien seniors received balloons and other surprises on Monday to mark 100 days until graduation.

The Darien High School Parents Association set up signs and balloons around campus to greet students when they arrived at DHS and Fitch Academy.

The DHSPA also provided seniors with a Class of 2021 car magnet to show their Blue Wave pride and a sweet treat donated by Palmer’s Market. The DHS administration celebrated seniors with ice cream and a mini flashlight to light their way through their final 100 days and beyond.

Tiffany O'Connor, who serves as co-chairwoman of DHSPA, along with Joan Kanlian, said the 100 days celebration was first a senior class dinner in 2019.

“The DHS Community Council students and advisors planned and organized a dinner for the entire senior class in the school cafeteria with some fun raffle prizes and a hypnotist for entertainment,” O’Connor said.

The event was meant to be an annual tradition, O’Connor said, but last year’s 100 Days dinner was canceled since it was scheduled a few days after the pandemic shutdown.

As in-person events with large numbers of people are still not allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions, the dinner was again not able to be scheduled this year.

But the Darien High School Parents Association and DHS administration “felt that the seniors should still be able to mark the special day in a fun, positive way,” O’Connor said.

While the DHSPA usually seeks students’ input for such celebrations, the surprise element was important this year.

“Normally, we would support the Community Council’s student-driven ideas and plans, but the administration, Community Council Advisors, and DHSPA wanted the seniors on the Community Council to enjoy a fun surprise as well, so we kept the 100 Days plan a secret,” O’Connor said.

Last year, with students in full remote learning, the DHSPA arranged for several surprises. A large banner was placed in the downtown area celebrating the Class of 2020. An adopt-a-senior program was also established that matched up seniors with elementary school students who celebrated them with cards. Senior Blue Wave Day was a day to pick up caps, and finally a senior drive-thru was held for graduation with decorated vehicles and a staff parade.