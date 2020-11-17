Darien teachers surprised with signs, balloons of appreciation

DARIEN — The commitment and care being demonstrated by Darien Public Schools staff has not gone unnoticed during the pandemic.

That’s why students and parents prepared a surprise Monday afternoon in the form of signs, balloons and messages of appreciation outside the school buildings throughout town.

“The teachers and staff do so much for our students,” said parent Joan Kanlian, who helped put up material outside Darien High School. “This year, more than ever, there’s been a variety of challenges, and we’re just appreciative of what they do.”

Students throughout the district created signs featuring messages of thanks, along with a bevvy of balloons, ribbons and other decorations. The effort, which included decorating Board of Education Central Office on Leroy Avenue, was coordinated through the Council of Darien School Parents in cooperation with various parent-teacher organizations and associations.

“It’s just ... to show your appreciation in general,” eighth-grade student Sawyer Jacobs, 14, said of the work, which depending on the school will include food trucks and catered meals on Tuesday, as well as individual notes from some students. “They do a lot for you. They’re teaching you what you need to know in the future and it’s just nice to do something for them.”

“They teach you all you need to know,” said his brother Parker, 11, a sixth-grader. “And they basically help you through all your hard times.”

“They’ve done a great job,” said parent Heather Walsh.

“This is just really to support the teachers because it’s been hard this year,” said her son, Tommy, 12, a sixth-grader.

“They’re going above and beyond with remote learning and coming in in-person,” said parent Marisa Knag, calling them true front-line workers.

“I think the staff has shown incredible flexibility and creativity,” Kanlian said, “and we just want them to know how much the parents appreciate all that they’re doing.”

Blue and white ribbons were tied around Hindley school gates representing “each of the schools’ 440 students that our teachers and staff have sacrificed and been fearless during this pandemic for,” said parent Belinda Fang.

Darien schools returned to full-time, in-person learning on Sept. 29 after opening in a hybrid format, but the middle school and high school went back to hybrid this week as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

All schools were closed on Monday due to townwide power outages and downed trees after a Sunday storm. Tokeneke School remained closed on Tuesday as it was the only school that remained without power and closed Tuesday.