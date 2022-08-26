Judge now says Arizona voting measure fails; appeal pending

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge who ruled that a voter initiative rolling back Republican-backed election law changes and expanding voting access qualified for the ballot revised his decision Friday and said the Free and Fair Elections Act did not make the ballot.
The new decision is being appealed to the Arizona Supreme Court, which had ordered Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Mikitish late Thursday to show how he concluded the measure had barely enough signatures.