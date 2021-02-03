Supreme Court asked to order new civil trial in fatal crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The attorney for a driver who caused a 2015 expressway crash in Bismarck that killed two women and severely injured a third is urging the North Dakota Supreme Court to order a new civil trial in the case.

A jury in 2019 awarded $1 billion to the families of the two woman who were killed, 21-year-old Taylor Goven and 22-year-old Abby Renschler, and to the woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury, 21-year-old Shayna Monson. The district court later reduced the damage award to about $690 million.