Supporters of consumer-owned utility aiming for 2023 ballot

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Falling shy of their signature-gathering goal, supporters of a referendum drive aimed at establishing a consumer-owned electric utility will extend their efforts — delaying a potential vote until next year.

Canvassers collected nearly three quarters of the roughly 63,000 signatures that are needed to force a statewide vote on the issue, and they will continue their signature-collection efforts in coming months, Stephanie Clifford, campaign manager for Our Power, said in a statement Wednesday.