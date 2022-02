DARIEN — A Board of Education vote last week put an end to this year’s consideration of the Open Choice program in Darien elementary schools.

Now, some community members are pushing back.

At a Sunday rally in support of Open Choice enrollment, more than 120 people gathered outside the administrative offices of Darien Public Schools and the Board of Education. Among the attendees and speakers were state Sens. Bob Duff, Will Haskell and Pat Billie Miller, who recently signed a letter asking the Darien Board of Education to reconsider its vote on Open Choice— a program the board has been considering adopting for nearly two years.

“We had an agreement with elected officials last year that Open Choice would happen,” Duff said to the crowd on Sunday. “And they reneged on that agreement.”

The program, which would have seen 16 kindergartners from Norwalk attending Darien schools in fall 2022, ultimately failed to pass after the board voted it down 5-4 last week.

Open Choice has gained significant opposition from parents and community members who have urged board members to focus on Darien students as they deal with the lingering effects of the pandemic.

But for many other Darienites, including those who rallied in favor of the program Sunday, Open Choice is necessary as the town grapples with a lack of diversity within the schools and a rash of incidents of racism, homophobia and anti-Semitism.

“Had they approved it, Open Choice would have been an easy next step to supporting diversity in our schools while keeping local control,” parent Susie Flaherty said.

Attendees also heard from Norwalk officials, including Mayor Harry Rilling. In total, Norwalk schools planned to send up to 50 students to neighboring communities such as Darien, Westport and Wilton.

“We love our neighbors in Darien. ... We want our children to know your children,” Rilling said. “This is an important issue and I would absolutely ask the Board of Education in Darien to reconsider. Say, ‘You know what, welcome Norwalk.’”

Speakers asked that board members address the issue again at their next meeting on Feb. 8, though Open Choice is not on the meeting agenda.

In an interview last week, board chair David Dineen — who voted for the program — said the decision will stand this year.

“I think we had the presentations, we asked the questions, we had the debate, and I think the board did its work and the board voted,” Dineen said. “So we move on.”

But, Dineen added, if Superintendent Alan Addley brings the program back to the board for consideration next year, “board members would like to continue the conversation around it.”

raga.justin@hearst.com