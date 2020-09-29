Support Darien Domestic Abuse Council’s fundraiser in October

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month.

Due to COVID-19, the Darien Domestic Abuse Council will not be having its annual Family Fun Day fundraiser. Instead, DDAC will be raising awareness by posting domestic violence statistics throughout town.

The council is asking donors to allow these signs/banners to be placed in front of your business. Donation amounts may vary and will result in the size of your sign/banner. Donor’s business name and support will be displayed on the banner.

Donations:

$20 for lawn sign

$100 for 4x8 foot sign/banner

$250 for 6x10 sign/banner

$500 for 8x12 sign/banner

$1,000 or more for one large sign or multiple signs/multi locations

Donations support DDAC and the Wings of Hope Fund, Camp Hope, training and speakers for community members and RespectWorks.

The council asks the community to help support Darien’s domestic violence victims. Make checks payable to: Darien Domestic Abuse Council. All donations are tax deductible.

For any questions please contact Rita Bailey at ritabailey@aol.com www.ddacinc06820.org