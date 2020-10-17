Supervisor named for Black Hills National Forest

CUSTER, S.D. (AP) — A supervisor has been selected for the Black Hills National Forest.

Officials announced Friday that Jeff Tomac has been selected to serve as the 23rd supervisor of the forest.

Tomac currently serves as the acting grassland supervisor for the Dakota Prairie Grasslands in Bismarck, North Dakota. He has worked for the U.S. Forest Service for 28 years.

Tomac begins his new job next month. The current supervisor, Mark Van Every, is retiring

The Black Hills National Forest covers 1.2 million acres in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming. Offices are located in Sundance and Newcastle, Wyoming and Custer, Rapid City and Spearfish, South Dakota.

The Rapid City Journal reports that early in his career, Tomac served as a rangeland specialist on the Hell Canyon Ranger District on the Black Hills National Forest. He has worked in four regions and eight different forests.