Super PAC seeks to boost N. Carolina Senate hopeful Eastman

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An independent political committee has quickly spent money on digital media, billboards and radio ads to back Republican U.S. Senate candidate Marjorie Eastman, a relative newcomer to the race.
Restore Common Sense Inc., which was created in November, as of this week has recorded $1.2 million in spending to support Eastman's bid, according to committee filings with the Federal Election Commission. The group lists Wilmington pharmaceutical executive Fred Eshelman as its treasurer.