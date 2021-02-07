Super Bowl in Tampa creates 'craziness' outside, inside MARK LONG, AP Pro Football Writer Feb. 7, 2021 Updated: Feb. 7, 2021 6:57 p.m.
1 of15 Fans social distance as they watch a stage show before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Fans arrive before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Fans arrive before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Fans sit near cutouts in the stands at Raymond James Stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans take photos before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 A Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan arrives before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Fans pose before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 A Kansas City Chiefs fan looks on before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Fans arrive before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Fans arrive at Raymond James Stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Wearing N95 masks and plastic face shields, John Goodman, his wife Alison McMillian and their two teenage sons navigated the crowded streets outside Raymond James Stadium and settled into their Super Bowl seats about three hours before kickoff Sunday.
They were the first ones in their section. They wanted no part of the “craziness” taking place most everywhere else.