Sununu signs compromise budget after overwhelming votes

FRANKLIN, N.H. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has signed a nearly $13 billion, two-year state budget three months after he vetoed the Legislature's first effort.

Sununu signed the spending plan and a companion policy bill in Franklin on Thursday, a day after the House and Senate voted overwhelmingly to approve them.

Democrats had argued their original plan provided property tax relief and a boost to education funding, while addressing the state's most pressing problems. But Republicans argued it relied on one-time surplus funds for ongoing expenses and would drive the state toward a broad-based tax.

Under the compromise plan, Democrats got the property tax relief and education funding they sought, though the latter was shifted to include more one-time payments. Republicans got the scheduled business tax breaks they wanted, as long as revenues meet certain targets.