Summer pollinator garden at Darien’s Town Hall thriving

The Pollinator Pathway between Town Hall and Mather Center is flourishing.

Despite the challenges of COVID-19 and all the associated complications, the long-awaited renovation and reinvention of the Town Hall slope and stair between the Mather Center and Town Hall has been flourishing all summer.

Topsoil re-purposed from the Highland Farms project enriched the beds and DPW hauled out debris from the site. The Beautification Commission oversaw the clean up of the site and has designed a pollinator-friendly native perennial garden to be planted in this enriched soil that will be held down initially by a layer of natural jute. Over time, the deep root systems of these native plants will stabilize the slope. Planting began in mid-June.

The objective of this signature garden is to serve as an instructional display of Southern Connecticut native species that will nourish important pollinators. Once the garden is completed, a plant directory will be installed that will describe the plants and their beneficial effects on our environment.

“We have been looking forward to the completion of the plans we have long been refining,” said Juliet Cain, co-chairman of the Darien Beautification Commission. “COVID slowed us down a bit, but we are now in full swing,” she added.

“I am anxious to see the final product once all the plantings take over the slope and the concrete stairs are finally replaced,” said Ed Gentile, director of Darien Public Works.

“I know the Beautification Commission will make sure that the Town Hall slope will be an absolute showpiece when completed. The additional benefit of this being an educational tool for our residents is absolutely phenomenal,” he said.