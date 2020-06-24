Summer fitness classes offered on Weed Beach to benefit Stamford non-profit

JoyRide, SYJ Yoga, and Barry’s Bootcamp, working with The Corbin District and Darien’s Parks and Recreation Department, will be bringing you summer workouts to benefit Domus of Stamford. The classes will be held in Darien’s Weed Beach Park, on a field overlooking the beach and Long Island Sound.

— Donna Jackson of SYJ and Rhodie Lorenz of JoyRide will hold a team-taught 50-minute yoga and Pilates class. Balance your mind and body through lengthening and strengthening your muscles as we focus on breath and intention. Please bring a mat and water and join us for a fun morning of movement and group energy! Rhodie and Donna will teach their class at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays at Weed Beach, beginning July 1 and continuing through July 29.

— Rhonda Hunt and other Barry’s Bootcamp instructors will hold a a 50-minute HIIT workout at 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays at Weed Beach, beginning June 27 and continuing through Aug. 1.

These classes are open to everyone, not just Darien residents. You must sign up in advance by visiting the Darien Parks & Recreation website, signing their online waiver and bring a printed copy with you to show as your parking pass. Class size is limited to 100 people until local restrictions are lifted.

Click on this link to register and sign the waiver here.

The classes are offered free of charge, but JoyRide, SYJ and The Corbin District ask participants to consider a donation to support Domus of Stamford at this site: gf.me/u/ya9ng8

Information on The Corbin District can be found at www.thecorbindistrict.com.

About Domus

Domus builds loving relationships with young people facing adversity, empowering them to pursue their path to self-sufficiency.

Domus empowers young people to rise above adversity through two major areas of focus: workforce development and school engagement. Through both of these models we offer academic support, social-emotional skill building, and personal and practical connections that help guide them through critical junctures to become resilient, positive contributors to their communities.

Domas serves more than 1,700 of our community's most struggling youth. Young people come to us with many challenges; most are living in abject poverty, have had involvement in the criminal justice system, and have experienced homelessness, neglect, abuse, academic failure, and chronic untreated healthcare issues.

Its overarching goal is to create the conditions necessary for them to get on a path toward health and opportunity so they can succeed in school and ultimately lead satisfying and productive lives.