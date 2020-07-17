Summer Sales Days coming to Darien in August

Summer Sales Days are coming to Darien in August. The event is organized by the Darien Chamber of Commerce. First County Bank is the Title Sponsor of the event. From left, Susan Cator and Cheryl Williams.

Local shoppers can now mark their calendars for Darien Summer Sales Days, which will be Monday, Aug. 3, to Sunday, Aug. 9.

At the event, shoppers can take advantage of the summer clearance prices on items in a large number of Darien shops.

“The Darien merchants who choose to participate in the event will have exciting bargains inside their stores,” said Susan Cator, executive director and president of the Chamber.

To date, participating stores include:

Helen Ainson

Everything Is Rosey

Browne & Co.

Coco & Lala

Barrett Bookstore

Baubles

Shoes ‘N’ More: New business

The Dock Shop

Darien Sport Shop

Orangetheory Fitness: New business

DCA Thrift Shop

Sokayri Atelier and Boutique

Grieb’s Pharmacy

Accent Picture Framing and Geary Gallery

Morley Darien

J.McLaughlin

Mandarine Home: New business

Darien Running Company: New business

EGG New York: New business

For an updated list of participants, visit darienctchamber.com.

This is a Darien Chamber of Commerce-organized event. The title sponsor is First County Bank.

Most stores will follow their usual days and hours operating schedule. Some may stay open later than usual.

“It’s a wonderful time to shop locally and safely, support local businesses, and enjoy bargains, which is part of summer fun,” Cator said. “Everybody is invited to visit their favorite Darien boutiques, and discover new favorites.”

In light of the pandemic, at the July 15 Operations Planning Committee meeting, in regard to the Summer Sales Days, Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson said, “in an effort to not bring together large groups of people, stores will do their own things. Their sales will be in their stores. There will be no outdoor activities and no family entertainment. There will be no outdoor public gatherings of any kind.”

The summer shopping sales event, formerly called Sidewalk Sales and Family Fun Days, has been held in town for about 25 years, according to Cator.

While usually taking place over a long weekend, it has been extended to a full week to promote shopping safely.

“People can now shop at their leisure,” Cator said. “There is no pressure on shoppers to get to all the stores at once to get their bargains.”

The Chamber is promoting safe shopping. Masks are required for shopping inside stores.

Free parking is available behind Helen Ainson, Everything Is Rosey, Shoes ‘N’ More, and Baubles, as well as in the Corbin Lot, on the Post Road, in the Mechanic Street parking lot, and in front of merchants on Tokeneke Road.

