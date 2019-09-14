Suicide survivor to share story at Darien Library

Emily Torchiana, a suicide survivor, will share her story at the Darien Library in early October, co-sponsored by the Depot, Darien's Youth Center.

Suicide-attempt survivor, Emily Torchiana, shatters the stigma surrounding mental health, by speaking at middle and high schools, conferences, and universities across the country about her experiences. She speaks about being a victim to severe cyberbullying in high school, which led her to her struggles with post traumatic stress disorder, depression and social anxiety, as well as overcoming a suicide attempt.

Her presentation, in memory of Sean Vogel, will be held at Darien Public Library, 1441 Post Road, Darien on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and is open to all teens and their parents. Presentation sponsored by The Depot Youth Center and Darien Public Library

Her speech brings to light the silent stigma of mental health and build awareness about the serious effects of bullying and her presentations help individuals who are currently struggling to know they are not alone.

Emily founded The Invisible Illnesses, a non-profit organization, which shares stories of those affected by mental illnesses and assists them in taking the first step toward gaining support.

Email janice@dariendepot.com for more information or with questions.