Sugar Bowl kicks off this year’s Darien Wreaths Across America fundraising

The Sugar Bowl of downtown Darien kicks off this year’s fundraising efforts by donating wreaths to Wreaths Across America in support of Spring Grove Cemetery.

“The gift is especially appreciated considering all of the challenges that we had seen in 2020,” the WAA committee said.

Wreaths Across America began in the early 1990s, when Worcester Wreath in Maine had extra wreaths at the end of the holiday season. The owner, Morrill Worcester, made arrangements with a state senator to have them placed at Arlington National Cemetery. Today, Wreaths Across America places over 220,000 memorial wreaths at 545 locations. This year’s ceremony will be held on Dec. 19, 2020 at 12 p.m.

Any business interested in donating wreaths for this year’s wreath laying ceremony at Spring Grove Cemetery, please contact JC Carter at wreaths06820@gmail.com for more information.

The public is encouraged to purchase wreaths sponsorships. Wreaths can be ordered from the WAA website: wreathsacrossamerica.org with the Group ID code of CT0007P and the Location Code of CTSGVD. If you prefer to pay by check, please note the codes above on the check /order form so that the wreaths arrive at the Darien location. The mailing address is WAA, P.O. Box 249 Columbia Falls, Maine 04623.

Additionally, please like and share our Facebook Page, Wreaths Across America - Spring Grove Veterans Cemetery, in order to stay up to date on your latest wreath happenings.