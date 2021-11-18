Sudan's police chief denies role in killing of protesters Nov. 18, 2021 Updated: Nov. 18, 2021 2:09 p.m.
CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s police chief on Thursday defended his security forces, saying they use only legal means to contain anti-coup protests. The Sudanese have been taking to the streets in masses since last month's military takeover, which upended the country's fragile transition to democracy.
The remarks by Chief of Police Lt. General Khalid Mahdi Ibrahim came a day after doctors said at least 15 people were killed by live fire during demonstrations against the Oct. 25 coup — the highest daily count of people killed since the takeover.