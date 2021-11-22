Study: Warmer summers worsen tick infestations for US moose JOHN FLESHER, AP Environmental Writer Nov. 22, 2021 Updated: Nov. 22, 2021 8:10 a.m.
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — It’s a ghastly sight: ticks by tens of thousands burrowed into a moose’s broad body, sucking its lifeblood as the agonized host rubs against trees so vigorously that much of its fur wears away.
Winter tick infestation is common with moose across the northern U.S. — usually survivable for adults but less so for calves, and miserable either way. And climate change may make it worse, scientists reported Monday.