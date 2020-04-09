Student ‘Emmy award’ for sports live event received by DAF Media

Last week, DAF Media was awarded a Student Production Award by the New England Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, synonymous with the Emmy Awards. The Darien based live streaming high-definition video network won in the category, sports-live event.

“I couldn’t be happier for all of the students involved with DAF Media,” said Damian Andrew, the organization’s Director of Video Production. “To be recognized by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences with what is the equivalent of a Student Emmy Award is a huge achievement as we continue to build DAF Media.”

DAF Media broadcasts are produced by a volunteer staff of more than 50 high school students and adults who learn to use broadcast cameras, computers, software, audio equipment and lights, in addition to all of the less-technical aspects, such as logistical planning, that go into producing high-quality live broadcasts. Broadcast events include arts, athletics, and community events.

Now in its third year of operation, DAF Media is funded jointly by two local foundations, The Darien Foundation and the Darien Athletic Foundation. The organization produces over 125 high quality broadcasts annually and has become a leading STEM lifelong learning organization in the Darien community.

DAF Media is managed by Andrew, who joined DAF Media at its formation in September 2017. He teaches and mentors the volunteer staff in producing several live, high-quality broadcasts per week. Since its founding, DAF Media has broadcast over three hundred community events. Viewing is free via YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DAF-Media) and can be watched live or played back on-demand.

Community members in ninth grade and older who are interested in volunteering for the DAF Media team should email damian.andrew@darienaf.com.

About The Darien Foundation

The Darien Foundation is an independent, community-based, 501(c)(3) public charity. Since 1998, The Darien Foundation has funded $4.5 million in grants for technology and capital initiatives, which create opportunity for Darien’s youth, support our town’s safety and security services, and enhance the overall quality of life in Darien. The Board of Directors, who reflect the many constituencies of Darien, thoroughly evaluate grant requests, and assists grant recipients in achieving their goals. Public donations are directed to supporting grants awarded by The Darien Foundation, as all operating costs have been funded by Board member and Officer contributions. Most recently, The Darien Foundation has awarded grants to The Darien Nature Center, DAF Media, The Depot, The Mather Homestead, and Person-to-Person.

For more information about The Darien Foundation, visit darienfoundation.org

About Darien Athletic Foundation

The mission of the Darien Athletic Foundation (www.darienaf.com), established in 2012, is to celebrate and support all youth and high school athletics of Darien. The DAF designed and funded the most recent renovations of the athletic fields at Darien High School, which are used by both youth and high school sports. The renovations included making several fields into all-weather multi-purpose fields, a new multimedia scoreboard, a pavilion and permanent LED lights for the stadium. DAF makes available to the public an archive of over 50,000 photos and in 2017 created DAF Media. The foundation is a 501(c)3 public charitable organization.